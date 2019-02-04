What's News : World-Wide

Virginia Gov. Northam defied calls from fellow Democrats to resign over a racist photograph, putting pressure on the party just as it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for members accused of bigotry or sexual misconduct.

Congressional investigators said they expect a House panel to examine Deutsche Bank's efforts after the 2016 election to shed a loan it made to a Russian state-owned bank.

Russia said it would suspend its obligations under the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty after the U.S. said it would abandon the pact.

Trump said he has no plans to withdraw U.S. troops from South Korea, potentially assuaging worries in Seoul as his summit with the North's Kim approaches.

The U.S. and Venezuela's opposition are preparing humanitarian-aid shipments for the crisis-stricken country.

Lawmakers moved to change Egypt's constitution to allow Sisi to remain in power beyond the current limit of eight years.

Brady and Belichick led the New England Patriots to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever.