What's News : World-Wide

New York Gov. Cuomo joined a growing list of politicians and others who have been alarmed by signs that high-tax states are losing some of their big earners.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax said allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2004 were false as a crisis engulfing the state's Democratic political leadership deepened.

Trump's inaugural committee received a subpoena for documents from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office.

The president plans to nominate former energy lobbyist David Bernhardt as secretary of the interior, prompting criticism from Democrats and environmental-advocacy groups.

At least five declared or likely Democratic presidential candidates want to restrict how much stock U.S. companies can buy back from shareholders.

Global support for Venezuelan opposition leader Guaidó expanded, as more Western nations raised pressure on Maduro's regime.

The liberal wing of the Democratic Party is keeping pressure on House leaders as talks over a border-security deal with the White House heat up.

Iraqis scorned Trump's plan for U.S. troops in Iraq to monitor neighboring Iran, as Baghdad tries to balance its ties with Washington and Tehran.