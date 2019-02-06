What's News : World-Wide

Trump used the State of the Union address to renew his call for a wall on the southern U.S. border, but without repeating his threats in recent weeks to declare an emergency.

The U.S. is dispatching Lighthizer and Mnuchin to China early next week to continue trade talks as a March 1 deadline nears.

Russia said it was working to develop new missile systems, the first concrete indication of its response to the collapse of the INF treaty.

A delegation of Ghani's rivals discussed Afghanistan's postwar political arrangements with Taliban representatives in Moscow.

The top U.S. military commander for the Mideast said Trump didn't discuss Syria withdrawal plans with him before they were announced.

The pope said "priests and even bishops" had sexually abused nuns, acknowledging the issue for the first time.

The Senate passed legislation that would allow state and local governments to bar contractors from advocating for a boycott of Israel.

Virginia's governor looked for backing as calls continued for his resignation over a racist yearbook photo.

The U.S. and South Korea struck an agreement in principle over the costs of their military alliance.

Germany said it would step up efforts to shield industries from foreign takeovers and competition.