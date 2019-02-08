What's News : World-Wide

The Supreme Court blocked Louisiana from implementing abortion regulations that could limit the procedure's availability.

Bezos accused National Enquirer parent American Media of trying to blackmail him by threatening to release embarrassing photos.

The Pentagon is preparing to pull all U.S. forces out of Syria by the end of April, though no plan is in place to protect Kurdish partners.

As a deadline approaches for a U.S.-China trade deal, some top American business figures are pushing both sides to compromise.

EU leaders again rebuffed May's request to reopen the U.K.'s Brexit accord, but will resume negotiations to try to break a deadlock.

Lawmakers said they were making progress in talks over border barriers, while Trump signaled he was eager to sign a bipartisan deal.

Whitaker is expected to testify before Congress on Friday, following a dispute that threatened to forestall the appearance.

A top Republican Virginia lawmaker was forced to defend his role editing a college yearbook with photographs of students in blackface.

An auditor who inspected a Vale dam that collapsed in Brazil told police he felt pressured to attest to its stability.

Died: John Dingell, 92, longest-serving member of Congress.

Died: Frank Robinson, 83, baseball great.