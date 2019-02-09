What's News : World-Wide

Lawmakers signaled they were zeroing in on a compromise spending package that boosts funding for border barriers and related security measures.

A second woman has accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Fairfax of sexual assault, deepening the crisis embroiling the state's Democratic leadership.

Whitaker testified at a tense congressional hearing that he hasn't interfered in the special counsel's Russia investigation.

America's military ally in Syria has become an important supplier of crude oil to the Assad regime.

Major obstacles remain before the first concrete steps can be taken to end the war in Afghanistan, a top U.S. envoy said.

Thailand's king dismissed his oldest sister's move to seek the nation's premiership as unconstitutional and inappropriate.

Brazil is preparing to toughen mining safety rules to require waste-dam owners to fix or close them.

Negotiations to create a fund to compensate Weinstein accusers have reached an impasse.