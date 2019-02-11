What's News : World-Wide

Negotiations over a bipartisan deal for border-security funding broke down, putting the U.S. on the brink of another government shutdown at the end of this week.

Trump and a growing field of Democratic presidential contenders are entering a more-confrontational phase at the start of the 2020 campaign.

House Democrats are warming to gun-control legislation once considered risky for all but the safest incumbents, yet remain uncertain about the timing of voting on the more far-reaching bills.

U.S.-backed forces aided by coalition airstrikes have made progress toward retaking the last territory under Islamic State control.

Iranian leaders face public dissent over the Islamic Revolution's failure to provide better economic conditions.

The U.S. and South Korea signed a one-year deal outlining the shared costs of their military alliance.

Mining giant Vale had denied owning at other sites the sort of waste dam that collapsed in January, killing at least 157 people.