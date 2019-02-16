Log in
What's News : World-Wide

02/16/2019 | 02:48am EST

Trump declared a national emergency over border security, bypassing Congress in a bid to divert money from elsewhere in the government for additional border barriers.

The Supreme Court will consider whether the administration can ask U.S. residents on the 2020 census whether they are citizens.

Negotiators from the U.S. and China inched toward a broad agreement aimed at defusing trade tensions.

Nigeria announced a one-week delay in the presidential vote, just hours before polls were to open.

Kaepernick and Reid resolved grievances they filed against the NFL.

Brazilian police arrested eight Vale employees on suspicion of murder in a deadly mining dam collapse.

The U.S. imposed sanctions against the head of Venezuelan oil giant PdVSA.

South Dakota Sen. Rounds introduced legislation calling for an assessment of the U.S. Indian Health Service.

