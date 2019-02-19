What's News : World-Wide

Sixteen states filed a federal lawsuit in California challenging the president's national-emergency declaration to pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump's trade initiatives face big obstacles before yielding results, including resistance from trading partners, domestic political opposition and disagreements inside the administration.

The U.S. is considering opening a liaison office in North Korea as Trump prepares to meet Kim in Hanoi later this month.

Other fiscal fights are looming for the White House and Congress after the resolution of a spending impasse and the end of the most-recent government shutdown.

A North Carolina elections official alleged voter fraud in the unresolved race for the state's Ninth Congressional District in connection with an absentee-ballot scheme.

Seven Labour lawmakers quit the U.K.'s main opposition party, the latest evidence that Brexit is accelerating a realignment of the country's politics.

The Kurdish commander leading the fight against Islamic State in Syria urged the U.S. to leave a small military contingent in the country amid plans for a complete pullout.

Trump said the "twilight hour" of socialism had come for Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, as he praised exiled Latin Americans who have helped lobby for change.