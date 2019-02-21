What's News : World-Wide

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that states may not impose excessive fines, extending a bedrock constitutional protection but potentially jeopardizing asset-forfeiture programs.

Putin said Russia would target the U.S. with new advanced weapons if Washington deploys intermediate-range missiles in Europe.

Hundreds of the last civilians trapped by ISIS in its remaining territory in Syria left, suggesting the group was near a surrender.

Trump said the U.S. would impose car tariffs on the EU if a trade deal can't be reached between the two sides.

Amtrak is preparing an overhaul of its national network targeting increased service in the South and West.

Actor Jussie Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report when he claimed to have been the victim of an attack.

A Coast Guard officer and self-described white nationalist who was arrested on gun charges planned a mass terror attack, court filings say.

Pelosi said the House would "swiftly" pass a measure that would block Trump's emergency order to build a border wall.

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen agreed to testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 27.