What's News : World-Wide

The Trump administration is counting on China special envoy Liu to get his government to accept tough new trade strictures that are increasingly controversial in Beijing.

Smollett staged an attack to make himself appear the victim of an antigay, racist assault because he was unhappy with his "Empire" salary, Chicago police said.

North Carolina ordered a new election in a U.S. House race after the GOP candidate said evidence of tampering by his campaign had convinced him one was needed.

The Trump administration said it would cut California out of its effort to craft new efficiency rules for cars and trucks.

Pope Francis denounced a "plague" of clerical sex abuse against minors as he opened a summit on preventing such misconduct.

Netanyahu's two main rivals are joining forces, posing a serious challenge to the Israeli premier's bid for a record fifth term.

A Coast Guard officer who authorities say was planning a terror attack had amassed parts used to make untraceable home-built weapons.

A federal judge ordered longtime Trump adviser Stone to avoid any further comment about his pending criminal trial.

Prosecutors charged an IRS analyst with illegally disclosing the confidential banking information of ex-Trump lawyer Cohen.