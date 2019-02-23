Log in
What's News : World-Wide

02/23/2019

Citing progress in U.S.-China trade talks, Trump said he is looking at extending a deadline to raise tariffs and hopes to meet next month with Xi to complete a broad trade agreement.

Venezuelan soldiers fired on protesters and the country's U.S.-backed opposition leader defied Maduro by crossing into Colombia, escalating tensions.

The U.S. military began to revamp its strategy in Syria after the president decided to keep several hundred American troops in the country.

New York prosecutors are pursuing charges against Manafort, raising the prospect he could face legal liability even if pardoned by Trump.

Trump said he would nominate U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft to lead the U.S. mission to the U.N.

The House will vote Tuesday on a resolution terminating the president's declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Health clinics that provide on-site abortions, or refer for the procedure, are set to lose millions in federal funds under an administration rule.

R. Kelly was charged in Chicago with criminal sexual abuse against three underage girls and one woman.

