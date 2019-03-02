Log in
What's News : World-Wide

03/02/2019 | 02:48am EST

Weeks before Trump went to Vietnam for his second summit with North Korea's Kim, there were unmistakable signs the meeting might not yield an agreement.

The U.S. military is ending annual large-scale joint exercises with South Korea after the administration deemed them too expensive.

Pakistan released a captured Indian fighter pilot, aiming to end a cycle of retaliatory attacks that brought the foes close to war.

Canada said the U.S. had presented enough evidence to proceed with the extradition hearing for a top Huawei executive.

Saudi Arabia has revoked the citizenship of bin Laden's son Hamza, whom the U.S. has designated as an emerging leader of al Qaeda.

Democratic support for Medicare for All is slipping from the high levels seen around the November midterm elections.

The clock starts ticking this weekend for Congress to reach a deal to raise the federal debt ceiling.

A Greek court acquitted the country's former statistics chief of faking the budget deficit that deepened the country's debt crisis.

