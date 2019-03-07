Log in
What's News : World-Wide

03/07/2019 | 02:49am EST

House Democratic leaders put on hold a vote to denounce anti-Semitism as divisions grew within the party over the response to a freshman lawmaker's criticism of U.S. policy toward Israel.

Cohen last spring directed his attorney at the time to inquire about the possibility of a presidential pardon, Cohen lawyer Davis said, apparently contradicting his testimony to a House panel.

Despite Kim's vow not to test missiles, the North Korean leader can still bolster an arsenal he sees as essential to his regime's survival.

Two senators introduced a bipartisan bill to repeal resolutions that authorized military force for the Gulf and Iraq wars.

A cleric known for his role in condemning thousands of political prisoners to death in the 1980s is set to lead Iran's judiciary.

Huawei filed a suit challenging a law that restricts federal agencies from doing business with the firm.

Sen. McSally said at a Senate hearing that she was raped by a superior officer while in the Air Force.

DHS chief Nielsen told Congress the U.S. faces a sustained crisis at its borders and defended Trump's emergency declaration.

Representatives of the Defense and Energy departments have encouraged FTC officials to settle a lawsuit against Qualcomm.

