What's News : World-Wide

The FAA took the unusual step of warning Southwest and its mechanics that their high-profile labor dispute threatens to damage the airline's safety practices.

A U.S.-China trade accord is facing a new roadblock, as Beijing balks at committing to a summit until the countries have a deal in hand.

The U.S. women's soccer team alleged gender discrimination in a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Trump said Cohen asked him for a pardon, which he declined, and suggested that his former personal lawyer had lied at a House hearing.

Bill Shine resigned as White House communications director and will serve as a senior adviser to Trump's re-election campaign.

The House, along party lines, passed legislation to overhaul election rules that is likely to stall in the Senate.

The biggest blackout in Venezuela's history entered its second day on Friday, adding to the nation's travails.

Martin Shkreli is facing an investigation into his behavior in prison.

The U.S. didn't secure commitments from European allies to send military forces to Syria, passing a target date.

Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.