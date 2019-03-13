Log in
What's News : World-Wide

03/13/2019 | 02:48am EDT

British lawmakers again rejected May's Brexit divorce deal, making a delay in the U.K.'s scheduled March 29 exit from the EU all but inevitable and intensifying political turmoil.

Federal prosecutors charged dozens of wealthy parents with using bribes, bogus entrance-exam scores and faked athletic achievements to get their children into elite colleges.

The Navy and its industry partners are "under cyber siege" by Chinese hackers and others, an internal Navy review concluded.

The Army has proposed a 2020 budget plan that would eliminate or scale back some of its most enduring equipment programs.

Looters ransacked businesses in western Venezuela as a crippling power blackout dragged on, deepening the nation's crisis.

Trump's threat to impose tariffs on car imports faces rising headwinds amid congressional opposition and legal challenges.

California Gov. Newsom is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday placing a moratorium on executions in the state.

Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican's ex-finance chief, was sentenced to six years in prison for sexually abusing two choirboys in the 1990s.

The U.S. Indian Health Service's top official vowed to fix problems in the wake of the agency's mishandling of a pedophile doctor.

