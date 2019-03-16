What's News : World-Wide

A gunman killed at least 49 people at two New Zealand mosques in a terror spree captured in graphic video footage posted online by the shooter. Police charged a 28-year-old Australian man in the worst massacre in New Zealand's history.

Trump vetoed a congressional resolution disapproving of his national-emergency declaration for barriers on the southern border.

A senior North Korean official warned that the country may suspend negotiations with the U.S. over its nuclear arsenal.

Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip in response to rockets launched from the Hamas-controlled territory toward Tel Aviv.

Boeing and U.S. regulators have been at odds over how much pilot training will be required in conjunction with a coming software fix for the firm's 737 MAX jets.

Chinese Premier Li said that Beijing doesn't ask companies to spy on its behalf and pledged not to do so in the future.

Colleges caught up in the admissions cheating scandal are looking at how to handle donations they received as part of the alleged fraud.