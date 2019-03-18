What's News : World-Wide

The U.S. military is planning to keep nearly 1,000 troops in Syria, far more than Trump intended to leave there after the president revised a complete withdrawal order last month.

The Transportation Department is investigating the FAA's approval of Boeing's 737 MAX jetliners, according to people familiar with the probe.

Doctors, hospitals and medical-device makers are battling over whether a popular but risky procedure to replace defective heart valves should be offered more widely.

Record flooding has killed at least three people and forced the evacuation of thousands in Midwestern states in recent days.

Iranian authorities handed down a 10-year prison sentence to a U.S. Navy veteran who has been held since last July, his attorney said.

Officials are citing a worrisome increase in methamphetamine trafficking and related deaths around the U.S.