What's News : World-Wide

Mueller presented his report to the Justice Department, ending an inquiry that has loomed over the Trump presidency and likely setting up a political battle over the findings.

Trump said he wouldn't move forward with a round of large-scale sanctions against North Korea, catching officials by surprise.

The Iranian organization responsible for developing nuclear weapons is poised to restart work, according to U.S. officials.

U.S. sanctions have cut off Iranian oil shipments to Syria, taking a toll on a flow that had helped sustain the Assad regime.

The president again announced that ISIS's territorial grip in Syria had ended, even as Pentagon officials said fighting continued.

The U.S. budget gap widened 39% in the fiscal year's first five months as tax revenues held steady and federal spending increased.

Sackler family members have become more involved in settlement talks to resolve Purdue Pharma's share of opioid lawsuits.

FEMA inadvertently released personal data of more than two million disaster victims, a report said.