What's News : World-Wide

Trump offered praise for Mueller as his 2020 campaign ramped up efforts to use the special counsel's findings as a political weapon, while Democrats set a deadline next week for delivery of the full Mueller report to Congress.

Attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested and charged with attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike, as well as bank fraud in a separate case.

Israel said it struck dozens of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip and the Islamist group launched numerous rockets into its territory.

Britain's Parliament moved to pry control of the Brexit process away from May, forcing votes on alternatives to her plan.

Ethiopian Airlines' CEO said a stall-prevention system on Boeing's 737 MAX appears to have activated on a jet that crashed this month.

About 11.4 million people signed up for coverage on the ACA's exchanges for 2019, a decline of about 300,000 from the prior year.

Two Russian planes carrying soldiers landed in Venezuela in a show of support for Maduro, drawing a rebuke from Washington.

Macron and Xi signed a series of agreements seeking to bolster the France-China trade relationship.

Duke University agreed to pay $112.5 million to settle claims that it knowingly included fake data in applications for federal grants.