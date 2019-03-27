Log in
What's News : World-Wide

03/27/2019 | 02:49am EDT

A version of Mueller's report will be available for Congress and the public within weeks, a Justice Department official said, setting up the next phase in the fight over the findings.

A Trump administration legal request to strike down the Affordable Care Act has unleashed fresh attacks from Democrats and stoked a feud among Republicans.

The House came up short in an effort to override Trump's veto of a measure aimed at rolling back his emergency declaration.

Iran is moving to establish a lasting foothold in Islamic State's former eastern Syrian stronghold.

Exchanges of fire between Israel and Hamas resumed, as pressures threatened to spark a wider conflict.

Prosecutors dropped all charges against actor Jussie Smollett, drawing rebukes from Chicago's mayor and police superintendent.

Investigators are asking why it has taken months to complete a safety fix for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Staff at Pyongyang's embassy in Madrid were held hostage by members of a dissident group last month.

Xi's trip to Europe exposed divisions within the EU about how much to open up to China's investment plans.

The administration will convene a task force to examine why an ex-IHS doctor was allowed to abuse Native American boys for decades.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35aS.Africa's Minerals Council seeks judicial review of mining charter
RE
03:34aSouth Africa's Steinhoff raises $332 mln from KAP Industrial stake sale
RE
03:24aOil prices mixed, demand concerns cloud outlook
RE
03:21aLloyd's of London suffers 1 billion pound loss in 2018
RE
03:16aAsian shares steady as investors weigh U.S. recession risk; kiwi plunges
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:36aWith Fed pause, list of potential Asia rate cutters grows
RE
02:35aAsian FX weakens as dollar edges up on stable bond yields
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
