What's News : World-Wide

Pelosi criticized the attorney general over his handling of Mueller's report, pressing the case for the full release of the document as Trump and Republicans continued to claim vindication in the Russia probe.

China is offering foreign tech firms better access to the country's cloud-computing market, part of Beijing's effort to secure a trade deal with the U.S.

New York's attorney general accused members of the Sackler family, which controls OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, of fraud.

A judge struck down a Trump administration rule expanding access to certain health plans that don't comply with the ACA.

The administration is no longer charging first-time illegal border crossers with a crime along a busy stretch of West Texas.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation to end the NSA's practice of collecting records of Americans' phone calls and text messages.

Trump said he has asked federal law-enforcement agencies to investigate the Jussie Smollett case.

Saudi Arabia released on bail three women's activists facing charges for their human-rights work and contacts with foreign journalists and diplomats.

NATO said the alliance had extended Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's mandate until 2022.