What's News : World-Wide

Britain's Parliament rejected May's Brexit deal for a third time, leaving the country no closer to an exit plan after more than two years of bitter wrangling.

The FBI has embarked on an effort to retrain and refocus thousands of its special agents to combat cyber criminals.

The Justice Department expects to release a redacted version of special counsel Mueller's report by mid-April, Barr told Congress.

Trump again threatened to close all or a portion of the southern border, as administration officials said the influx of illegal immigrants was straining resources.

Emails in a lawsuit filed by New York's attorney general provide new details on how Purdue responded to the opioid crisis.

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators haggled over how to get Beijing to walk back China's tough cybersecurity law.

An ex-Democratic legislator from Nevada accused Biden of inappropriately kissing the back of her head before a political event in 2014.

The Vatican issued new, tougher laws against the sexual abuse of minors within the city state.