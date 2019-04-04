What's News : World-Wide

The chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee formally requested Trump's tax returns, kicking off what could be a bruising legal fight.

The House Intelligence panel is seeking an interview with and documents from a top organizer on Trump's inaugural committee.

The House Judiciary Committee voted to authorize subpoenas for the full version of the Mueller report.

Biden pledged to be "more mindful and respectful of people's personal space," as he signaled he is still moving toward joining the 2020 presidential primary.

Alabama's men's prisons routinely violate inmates' constitutional rights by failing to protect them from violence, the DOJ said.

The U.K.'s May and Corbyn set off on a path fraught with political risk as they met to start trying to hash out a compromise Brexit deal.

Senate Republicans invoked the so-called nuclear option to use a simple majority to change rules for confirming many appointees.

The NATO alliance faced a fresh test as the U.S. and Turkey traded threats over Ankara's plan to buy a Russian air-defense system.

Italy's ruling populists have pushed ahead on a bid to seize control of the central bank and its gold reserves.

The pope named Archbishop Wilton Gregory as the new leader of the Catholic Church in Washington, D.C.