What's News : World-Wide

The U.S. and China are aiming to reach a trade deal in the next four weeks, Trump said, though he failed to announce a much-anticipated summit with Xi.

The president backed away from his recent threats to imminently close the border with Mexico, while also raising the possibility of imposing tariffs on cars.

Investigators found the cockpit crew of the crashed Ethiopian Air Boeing 737 MAX followed approved emergency procedures in an effort to save the plane.

Germany's manufacturers saw orders drop sharply in February, a sign Europe's flagship economy could contract in the first half.

France and Germany are zeroing in on a possible deal in which a German would succeed Draghi as president of the ECB.

House Democrats want the IRS to provide them with Trump's tax returns by next Wednesday, but are bracing for a lengthy dispute in federal court.

Lawyers for Michael Cohen are seeking congressional lawmakers' help in efforts to obtain a reduced sentence for their client.

The Mormon Church, as part of a policy reversal, said it would allow children of married same-sex parents to be baptized.

The U.N.'s atomic agency inspected a site Netanyahu claimed was housing Iranian nuclear material, but possibly too late to yield proof.