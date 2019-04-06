What's News : World-Wide

The administration is preparing to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization, a step that would escalate the U.S. pressure campaign on Tehran.

A renegade Libyan military commander launched an offensive to capture Tripoli, raising the risk of a full-blown civil war.

A lawyer for Trump said that House Democrats' request for the president's tax returns flouts constitutional constraints.

The U.K. requested an additional delay to Brexit until June 30 to buy more time to get a divorce deal through Parliament.

Trade talks between the U.S. and China wrapped up in Washington, with both sides touting progress and vowing to continue.

Trump visited the border with Mexico, making his case for more barriers and saying the immigration system is being overwhelmed.

David Malpass, Trump's choice for World Bank president, was formally approved by the bank's board of executive directors.

Netanyahu is trailing his main rival in most final polls ahead of Israel's elections next week.