What's News : World-Wide

04/08/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Homeland Security's Nielsen resigned in the wake of Trump's sudden decision to drop the nomination of a leading candidate to head U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Netanyahu's quest to become Israel's longest-serving leader has become a referendum on his decades in public life.

The prime minister's pledge to extend Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank provided another jolt to volatile relations with Palestinians.

Mulvaney said Congress will "never" obtain Trump's tax returns, escalating the verbal sparring over an issue Democrats have said is a priority.

The screenwriters union extended contract negotiations with the agencies that represent them.

The U.S. military withdrew a small contingent of forces from Libya, as that country teetered on the brink of civil war.

Britain's two main political parties are pushing for a new Brexit deal this week ahead of an EU summit.

