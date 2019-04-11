What's News : World-Wide

Barr said he would form a team to examine the origins of a 2016 counterintelligence investigation that conducted "spying" on people affiliated with the Trump campaign, a characterization Democrats said was politically motivated.

Prosecutors have gathered more evidence than previously known in a criminal probe of hush payments to two women who alleged affairs with Trump.

Ex-Obama White House counsel Greg Craig expects to be indicted in coming days on charges stemming from work he performed for Ukraine.

EU leaders agreed to postpone Brexit until Oct. 31 to allow May more time to try to get the U.K. Parliament to approve a divorce deal.

Israel's Netanyahu was poised to form a government as opponent Gantz conceded defeat after Tuesday's parliamentary elections.

Brazilian prosecutors plan to file criminal charges against Vale and employees of the mining firm over a deadly dam collapse.

Mnuchin told lawmakers that Treasury didn't plan to meet a deadline for handing over Trump's tax returns to House Democrats.

The middle class is shrinking and its economic power is diminishing in the U.S. and other rich countries, the OECD said.

Scientists found evidence of a previously unknown human species that lived about 50,000 years ago.