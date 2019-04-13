Log in
What's News : World-Wide

04/13/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Trump revived an idea of relocating detained immigrants to so-called sanctuary cities, signaling he is considering previously discarded options amid his growing frustration over the flow of asylum seekers at the southern U.S. border.

Saudi Arabia promised tens of millions of dollars to help pay for the offensive launched by a Libyan warlord to seize Tripoli.

The leader of the defense forces that ousted Sudan's longtime dictator stepped down, in a sign of discord among military factions.

North Korean leader Kim gave the U.S. until the end of the year to break a deadlock in nuclear talks.

The U.S. and China have agreed to measures that American officials say will deter Beijing from currency manipulation.

The EU is preparing tariffs on $12 billion of U.S. products over subsidies to plane maker Boeing.

Ex-Obama White House counsel Craig pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to the Justice Department.

