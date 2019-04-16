Log in
What's News : World-Wide

04/16/2019 | 02:48am EDT

A blaze ripped through Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, bringing down the legendary Gothic church's main spire along with parts of its roof.

Barr expects to provide a redacted version of Mueller's report to Congress and the public on Thursday, a Justice Department official said.

House panels have subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and other institutions as Democrats continue to examineTrump's financial interests.

Sanders released a decade's worth of his tax returns, showing an annual income that exceeded $1 million in 2016 and 2017.

Egyptian lawmakers are preparing to set in motion a national vote that could allow Sisi to remain in power until 2030.

Actress Loughlin and her husband pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the admissions scandal.

A judge ordered that a woman arrested for entering Mar-a-Lago without authorization be held in jail while she awaits trial.

The NRA sued its longtime ad agency, accusing it of refusing to comply with demands to justify its billings.

The Wall Street Journal won a Pulitzer Prize for articles on hush-money payments to two women who said they had affairs with Trump.

