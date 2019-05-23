What's News : World-Wide

Trump abruptly ended a planned infrastructure meeting with Democrats and said he wouldn't work with them while investigations of him continue.

New York lawmakers gave final approval to legislation that would let members of Congress access Trump's state tax returns.

House Democrats in swing districts said they were torn over whether Congress should open impeachment proceedings against Trump.

A Chinese fugitive accused of fraud in his homeland has settled in the U.S., where he controls more than 20 business entities.

Indonesian authorities blocked social media and arrested rioters amid protests against a vote count confirming Widodo's re-election.

Brexit champion Farage has seen his star rise, as U.K. leader May's tenuous grip on power slips amid a rebellion in her party.

Lawyer Avenatti was charged with embezzling nearly $300,000 from former client Stormy Daniels.

Vale's warning of another possible dam collapse in Brazil's mining region has those in harm's way bracing for disaster.

John Walker Lindh, the so-called American Taliban, is set to be released from federal prison Thursday.

Duterte allies won almost every seat up for grabs in Senate races in the Philippines' midterms.