What's News : World-Wide

05/25/2019 | 02:48am EDT

May said she would quit as U.K. prime minister, potentially paving the way for a successor who would put a no-deal departure from the EU back in play.

Trump is expected to release an executive order as early as next week to mandate the disclosure of prices in the health-care industry.

A judge blocked the administration from moving forward on construction projects for a border wall with funds Congress hadn't approved.

The president ousted the director of the agency that oversees the nation's legal immigration system.

European and Arab officials are carrying messages between the U.S. and Iran in a bid to head off outright conflict in the Persian Gulf.

Trump's team is split over how to get the House to quickly approve the trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

A judge blocked Mississippi from enforcing a new law that would have effectively banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The administration proposed rules paring protections for transgender patients in health-care settings.

