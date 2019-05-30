What's News : World-Wide

Mueller said if he had confidence Trump didn't commit a crime, he "would have said so," suggesting in his first public remarks on the Russia inquiry that it was Congress's job to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.

Netanyahu's political fortunes took a new turn as he failed to form a coalition government and Israel's parliament voted to dissolve and call a new election.

Russia has likely been secretly carrying out nuclear tests with very low explosive power to help it upgrade its arsenal, according to a new U.S. assessment.

Bolton accused Iran of directly carrying out attacks this month on four ships in the Persian Gulf, ratcheting up pressure on Tehran.

The Louisiana House passed a bill that would effectively outlaw abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The White House wanted the Navy to ensure that the USS McCain was "out of sight" during the president's visit to Japan.

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader said that any Brexit deal should be put to a referendum.

Amid a highly active tornado season, federal forecasters are wrestling with gaps in their knowledge of how twisters form.

Turkey released a NASA scientist from prison, easing a source of friction between Washington and Ankara.