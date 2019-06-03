What's News : World-Wide

China and Mexico both signaled a willingness to negotiate with Washington over escalating trade issues, while the Trump administration took to the airwaves to defend its use of tariffs to gain concessions from trading partners.

The U.S. and China at a security conference in Singapore accused each other of trying to destabilize Asia and stir up geopolitical friction.

Russia withdrew key defense advisers from Venezuela, embarrassing Maduro as Moscow weighs his resilience against growing U.S. pressure.

The leader of Merkel's junior coalition partner resigned, casting doubt on the future of the German chancellor's government.

Trump's visit to the U.K. is expected to be marked by protest and to lay bare some of the uncertainties in Brexit and Britain's security relations with the U.S.

New studies suggest the ACA has modestly improved Americans' timely access to cancer treatment.

The Virginia Beach gunman had resigned from his city job hours before opening fire in a municipal building and killing 12 people, officials said.