What's News : World-Wide

The administration has made significant progress in its border-security talks with Mexico, a senior White House official said, but the U.S. remained on track to impose tariffs on imports from the country next week.

The U.S. kept constant watch on two Iranian vessels last month after Iranian forces were seen loading missiles into launchers on their decks, officials say.

Japan's Abe is looking to mediate the dispute between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program.

Major auto makers are urging Trump to strike a compromise with California officials on new fuel-economy regulations.

Biden, in a reversal, said that he now opposes a ban on the use of federal funds for most abortions.

Shanahan accepted the findings of an inquiry into a deadly Special Forces mission in Niger and won't punish top-ranking officers.

International negotiators say they are making progress on rewriting rules for how countries tax multinational corporations.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's CEO has use of a private jet for both business and vacations, an unusual perk among D.C. trade groups.

The U.S. plans to allow Taiwan's government to buy billions of dollars' worth of weapons systems.