What's News : World-Wide

06/08/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Trump dropped his threat of tariffs on billions of dollars of Mexican imports after negotiators reached an agreement on measures to stem the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico.

Putin accused the U.S. of using tariffs and sanctions to maintain economic dominance, while highlighting warming ties with China.

State attorneys general are preparing for their own investigations into big technology platforms such as Google and Facebook.

The Navy accused Russia's military of unsafe operation after a Russian destroyer came within 100 feet of an American cruiser.

The Pentagon put Turkey on notice over access to F-35 jets if Ankara makes good on plans to buy a Russian antiaircraft system.

NASA set out rules to allow affluent adventurers to spend time on the international space station.

Colorado school officials are considering demolishing Columbine High School, citing "morbid fascination" with the campus.

Britain's opposition Labour Party fended off the upstart, euroskeptic Brexit Party in a by-election.

