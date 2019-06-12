Log in
What's News : World-Wide

06/12/2019 | 02:48am EDT

The House authorized Congress to go to court to enforce subpoenas sent to current and former Trump administration officials over the Mueller probe.

Trump and Biden exchanged barbs from opposite ends of Iowa, offering a preview of a potential general election face-off.

The Treasury released final rules that shut down a tax-planning strategy for residents of high-tax states.

Protesters blocked roads around Hong Kong's legislature, forcing lawmakers to postpone debate on a China extradition bill.

The slain sibling of North Korea's Kim had been in touch with several Asian nations' security services, a person familiar with the matter said.

Russian officials dropped drug charges against a prominent journalist and released him from house arrest.

Iran freed a Lebanese national detained on charges of spying for the U.S.

Southern Baptists took steps to crack down on churches that mishandle sexual-abuse allegations.

A judge ruled that Missouri's only abortion clinic will stay open for now.

Trump is expected to unveil plans to increase U.S. forces in Poland.

Congress is poised to shore up the finances of the 9/11 victims fund.

Died: Martin Feldstein, 79, influential economist.

