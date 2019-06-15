What's News : World-Wide

The U.S. and Iran traded accusations over attacks on two fuel tankers near the Strait of Hormuz that have prompted governments and tanker companies to step up efforts to protect shipping lanes. A1

Japan's Abe ended his trip to Iran as a peacemaker with the U.S.-Iran conflict even more volatile than before.

New York state lawmakers passed a sweeping overhaul of rent laws, giving a boost to a movement among state capitals to address rental-housing affordability.

The Justice Department backed Mnuchin's refusal to turn over Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.

An appeals court ruled that the administration can't enforce a policy that prevented undocumented teenage immigrants in U.S. custody from obtaining abortions.

California became the first state to expand government-subsidized health care for some adult immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

Florida's governor signed into law one of the strictest bans in the U.S. against so-called sanctuary cities.

More than 18,000 former students of ITT Technical Institute will receive debt relief totaling $168 million.