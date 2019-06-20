What's News : World-Wide

The Trump administration moved to try to revive the coal-power industry, overturning Obama-era policies and adopting rules that could allow older power plants to continue operating.

Senate negotiators reached a deal on a $4.6 billion spending bill to address the rise in the number of people entering the U.S. at the southern border.

Guatemala is in talks with the U.S. on an agreement for designation as a safe third country, Guatemalan officials said.

Loopholes in U.N. Security Council sanctions procedures are allowing some blacklisted terrorists and their supporters to tap their bank accounts.

A top U.N. investigator said that "credible evidence" warranted further probing of the Saudi crown prince's alleged involvement in Khashoggi's killing.

Prosecutors charged four suspects, including three Russians, with murder in the case of a passenger jet shot down over Ukraine in 2014.

White House lawyers accompanied Hope Hicks to a Capitol Hill interview and instructed her not to answer any questions about her time working for the president.

A House hearing on a bill addressing reparations for slavery signaled the issue's newfound traction in mainstream Democratic politics.

Himalayan glaciers have been losing volume at much faster rates in recent years, a new study found.