What's News : World-Wide

06/21/2019 | 02:48am EDT

The U.S. was preparing to launch a retaliatory strike against Iran for shooting down an American reconnaissance drone Thursday, but the mission was called off at the last minute, U.S. officials said.

The Senate passed a series of resolutions aimed at blocking 22 arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

North Korea's leader signaled a willingness to compromise in nuclear talks with the U.S. during a meeting with China's Xi in Pyongyang.

Boris Johnson moved within striking distance of becoming the next U.K. prime minister after Conservative lawmakers voted him through to the final round.

A court said the administration can implement new rules prohibiting federal family-planning grants to health clinics offering on-site abortions or referrals.

Putin blamed sanctions and falling energy prices for declining incomes that have led to a drop in living standards for average Russians.

A Chinese official who once headed Interpol admitted to receiving more than $2 million worth of bribes, a trial court said.

EU leaders threatened sanctions against Turkey as a fight escalated over offshore energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

