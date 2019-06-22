What's News : World-Wide

Rising tension between the U.S. and Iran eased at least temporarily after Trump said he called off a planned military strike to spare Iranian lives, a development that opened the way for offers of international diplomacy.

The Supreme Court reaffirmed its strict prohibition against racial bias in jury selection, voting to overturn a black defendant's murder conviction in Mississippi.

Barr's review of the Russia probe's origin is focused in part on the U.S. intelligence assessment that found Moscow intervened in the 2016 election to help Trump.

Prosecutors have stepped up a probe into possible efforts by GOP fundraiser Broidy to profit from his ties to the Trump administration, people familiar with the matter say.

Trump said he will formally nominate Army Secretary Esper to be the next U.S. defense secretary.

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the women's team players suing for pay discrimination have tentatively agreed to pursue mediation.

Protesters besieged Hong Kong's police headquarters, extending a political crisis.

Missouri declined to renew the license of the state's last abortion clinic, but the facility will stay open for now.