What's News : World-Wide

06/25/2019 | 02:49am EDT

The Trump administration ordered new sanctions that aim to freeze assets of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's office and of several military commanders.

The U.S. and Israel are working to convince Russia to join them in reining in Iran.

The Supreme Court ruled that the government may not deny registration to trademarks it deems immoral or scandalous.

The justices agreed to consider whether the government must pay billions to health insurers that participated in ACA exchanges that offered policies to consumers.

Trump signed an executive order aimed at compelling greater price disclosure in health care.

The Labor Department released its proposal to create a new type of apprenticeship that would be run by entities other than the federal government.

Government programs aimed at helping employers fill job openings are falling short, according to Trump's economic advisers.

Hackers believed to be backed by China's government have infiltrated the cellular networks of at least 10 global carriers, according to a new report.

A St. Louis circuit judge said Missouri's last abortion clinic can operate through Friday, offering a temporary reprieve.

A British court overturned a lower court's order that a mentally disabled woman undergo an abortion.

