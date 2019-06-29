What's News : World-Wide

U.S. officials have concluded that drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil industry in May were launched from Iraq, not Yemen, raising concerns that Iran's allies are trying to open a new front in the conflict between Tehran and Washington.

Iran left open the door to complying with a nuclear accord after European countries made progress in opening a trade channel to cushion the blow of U.S. sanctions.

Federal agencies are scrambling to deploy an infusion of billions of dollars in border aid.

The Supreme Court agreed to decide whether the Trump administration acted lawfully when it canceled DACA.

Trump said he was willing to meet North Korean leader Kim at the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea following the G-20 summit.

Biden defended his past civil-rights views after suffering a blow from Sen. Harris during a debate of Democratic presidential candidates.

A man who killed a counterprotester at a white nationalist rally was sentenced to life in prison.

The EU and four South American countries clinched a deal that creates a trade bloc of 780 million people.