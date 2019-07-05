Log in
What's News : World-Wide

07/05/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Tighter new U.S. sanctions have proved more punishing than Iran's leaders expected, driving Tehran to hit back militarily and breach limits it had agreed to put on its nuclear program.

The White House said it was continuing to seek a legally acceptable way to include a citizenship question in the census, despite a Supreme Court ruling against the justification for adding it.

Trump delivered his elaborate Fourth of July celebration in the nation's capital, defying critics and honoring the military.

The U.N. urged Venezuela's authoritarian government to address what it calls grave violations of economic, social and civil rights.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck a remote area in the Mojave Desert in Southern California.

Libya's U.N.-backed government blamed the U.A.E. for an airstrike that killed over 50 people in Tripoli.

Hong Kong police arrested a dozen protesters suspected of involvement in recent clashes in the city.

Rep. Amash of Michigan, a Trump critic, said he is leaving the GOP to become an independent.

Moscow said the secret Russian military submarine that caught fire, killing 14, was nuclear-powered.

