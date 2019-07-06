What's News : World-Wide

Trump indicated he might seek an executive order to place a citizenship question on the census, one of several options the administration is considering in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that stymied its push to do so.

The president said he was preparing an executive order that would lower drug prices so that the government would pay no more than the costs paid by other countries.

Iran demanded the immediate release of an oil tanker that was impounded with the help of British forces in Gibraltar, an incident that angered Tehran.

India said it would increase state spending and allow more foreign investment in an effort to accelerate economic growth.

Huawei disputed findings from a U.S. cybersecurity firm that its gear is far more likely to contain flaws than equipment from rivals.

Sudan's military junta and protest leaders reached a truce to share power, marking a tentative end to months of protests and violent crackdowns.

Greece is expected to elect a pro-business government Sunday, but prospects for its crisis-scarred economy remain grim.