What's News : World-Wide

Iran said it was taking steps to increase uranium enrichment that would break limits set in a 2015 nuclear deal by Monday morning, violating for the second time elements of the accord.

Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was expected to appear Monday in federal court on sex-trafficking charges.

Greece elected a conservative government on a promise to cut taxes and spur economic growth.

An admiral confirmed to take over as the Navy's top officer is stepping down over his association with a former officer investigated for inappropriate conduct.

Lawmakers said they would continue working past a deadline on a bill aimed at keeping Ohio's two nuclear plants running.

The U.K. defended its envoy to the U.S. after a British newspaper published what it said were leaked diplomatic cables to London critical of Trump.

Protesters in Hong Kong are expanding the object of their displeasure beyond the city's government to China itself.

The U.S. defeated the Netherlands 2-0 to win its fourth Women's World Cup title in 28 years.