What's News : World-Wide

Trump said he was ending efforts to put a citizenship question on the 2020 U.S. census, marking a retreat from his declarations in recent days that he wouldn't give up the fight.

ICE will launch an effort to round up thousands of illegal immigrants on Sunday as part of an administration crackdown.

The White House said that the administration won't proceed with a proposal to curb drug-industry rebates given to middlemen in Medicare.

A British warship trained its guns on three Iranian vessels that tried to block the passage of a U.K.-flagged tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, London said.

Saudi Arabia is planning this year to loosen curbs on women's ability to travel without a male guardian's permission.

Biden leads among Democratic presidential hopefuls with Warren a close second, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found.

Race has become a flashpoint in the growing dispute between House Speaker Pelosi and a quartet of liberal freshmen lawmakers.

France's legislature gave final approval to a new tax on large tech companies, shrugging off the threat posed by a new U.S. trade probe.

California lawmakers approved a multibillion-dollar fund to stabilize the state's largest utilities amid fears of future wildfire costs.