What's News : World-Wide

07/13/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Acosta resigned as U.S. labor secretary, bowing to mounting pressure over his handling of a plea deal involving Jeffrey Epstein while a federal prosecutor over a decade ago.

Prosecutors accused Epstein of witness tampering, citing records that allegedly show efforts to pay $350,000 to two of his associates.

Turkey began receiving a new air-defense system from Russia that Washington regards as a security threat, potentially exposing Ankara to U.S. sanctions.

The House passed a defense-policy bill that would bar the use of federal funds for military operations against Iran without congressional consent.

New Orleans was watching to see if its complicated system of pumps, levees and canals would withstand the expected storm surge and heavy rain from Barry.

Mueller will appear before a pair of House panels on July 24, a week later than originally scheduled, and will testify for longer than previously planned.

China said it would penalize U.S. firms that participate in arms sales to Taiwan, a move expected to complicate efforts to resolve the U.S.-China trade dispute.

