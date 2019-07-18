What's News : World-Wide

Progress toward a U.S.-China trade deal has stalled while the Trump administration determines how to address Beijing's demands that it ease restrictions on Huawei.

Lawmakers in the House blocked an effort to impeach Trump in a 332-95 vote, the first test of the divisive issue since Democrats took control of the chamber.

The House voted to hold Barr and Ross in criminal contempt over their refusal to produce documents concerning the addition of a citizenship question to the census.

Three resolutions aimed at blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were sent to Trump by the House.

Suspected nation-state hackers have launched nearly 800 cyberattacks against political groups over the past year that have been detected by Microsoft.

Google's political-ad database is fraught with errors and delays, according to candidates' digital staffers and political consultants.

The WHO declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo to be a global public-health emergency.

Pakistan arrested the country's best-known militant, Hafiz Saeed, a move that comes days before a meeting between Trump and Khan.

The Pentagon is sending more than 2,100 additional troops to the southwest border to augment the military force already there.