What's News : World-Wide

07/19/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Trump said the U.S. Navy downed an Iranian drone that was flying too close to a U.S. warship in the Strait of Hormuz, hours after Iranian forces said they had seized a foreign tanker.

The Pentagon is sending hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia as part of a buildup to counter potential threats from Iran and its allies.

The president, facing GOP pressure, said he disagreed with supporters who chanted "send her back" about a Somali-born congresswoman.

Trump will nominate Eugene Scalia, a well-known figure in labor policy and son of the late Supreme Court justice, as labor secretary.

Trump and Cohen were in particularly close contact while Cohen was working to arrange a hush-payment scheme, documents show.

Mnuchin said agreement had been reached on overall spending levels and raising the debt limit, though talks remain on how to offset the cost.

The House passed a bill that would more than double the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025. It is unlikely to see a vote in the Senate.

G-7 ministers took a step toward an accord on how to divide multinationals' profits, narrowing differences on taxing digital firms.

Epstein's arrest is escalating a long-simmering fight between two of the nation's best-known lawyers.

Epstein will remain in jail while awaiting trial, a federal judge ruled.

