What's News : World-Wide

Iranian forces seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, as mounting tensions between Tehran and the West risked further disruption in the strategically vital waterway.

Many big drugmakers and distributors failed to implement basic systems to halt suspicious drug orders as the opioid crisis came into focus, plaintiffs' lawyers alleged.

The White House and Pelosi continued talks over how to pay for a deal to raise overall spending limits and lift the debt ceiling.

About 3,100 federal inmates were due to be released starting Friday as part of a criminal-justice overhaul signed into law last year.

The administration can continue to move ahead with its expansion of certain health plans that don't comply with the ACA, a judge ruled.

Trump's pick for labor secretary, Eugene Scalia, has an established record of pursuing limits on government regulation of business.

Brazil's president said he plans to name his son as ambassador to the U.S., spurring calls of nepotism.

Events were set nationwide for the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.